Jonah Coleman Trending Toward Bigger Role in Denver
Jonah Coleman could move into a much bigger role sooner than expected. According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the belief is that Coleman will overtake RJ Harvey on the depth chart early in the season and would be Denver's top choice to handle the lead job if J.K. Dobbins misses time. The Broncos took Coleman in the fourth round this year despite already having Dobbins and Harvey, and they have liked his fit from the start. Sean Payton praised the 5-foot-8, 220-pound back's physical running style, intelligence and ability to handle third-down work after the draft. Denver also viewed Coleman as a strong pass protector coming out of Washington. Dobbins remains the starter after rushing for 772 yards in 10 games last season, but injuries have followed him throughout his career. Coleman still has to earn his way past Harvey, but ESPN's report gives the rookie a clear path to becoming much more than a depth piece.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN