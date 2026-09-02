Emeka Egbuka Running on Side Field
Emeka Egbuka (toe) did some running on a side field with trainers Wednesday, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Stroud noted that Egbuka showed no obvious problems with the toe while running. The second-year receiver has been out since injuring it during an Aug. 12 joint practice with the Jets. Initial testing showed a sprained toe, and Egbuka still has not returned to team practice. Head coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday that he wants to see how Egbuka looks next week before making a call on his Week 1 availability. Egbuka caught 63 passes for 938 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie last season. Tampa Bay opens Sept. 13 at Cincinnati, so there is still time, but getting back into practice will be the next important step.
Source: Rick Stroud
Source: Rick Stroud