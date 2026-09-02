MarShawn Lloyd Gets First Crack at Green Bay Backfield
MarShawn Lloyd could get the first shot at the starting job while Josh Jacobs is on the Commissioner's Exempt List. ESPN's Dan Graziano reports that the coaching staff has liked what it has seen from Lloyd throughout the offseason and training camp, and believes he could run with the opportunity. Lloyd has barely had a chance to show anything in the regular season, playing just one game across his first two years because of injuries. He had six carries for 15 yards in that 2024 appearance and did not play at all in 2025. This summer has gone much better. Lloyd stayed healthy through camp, mixed in with the first-team offense and had 10 carries for 30 yards with two catches in the preseason, including an 11-yard touchdown against Denver. Green Bay also has Chris Brooks and recently acquired Kaleb Johnson, so the job is not automatically Lloyd's. But if he stays healthy and produces, ESPN's report makes it clear he has a real chance to claim the backfield.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN