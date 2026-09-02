Jameson Williams Could Lead Lions in Receiving
Jameson Williams could emerge as the team's leading receiver this season, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN. Williams is coming off another big year, catching 65 passes for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns on 102 targets in 2025. He averaged 17.2 yards per catch and topped 1,000 yards for the second straight season. The Lions have spent the past few years asking Williams to become more than a downfield threat, and there were signs of that growth in camp. Jared Goff recently praised the nuance Williams has added to his route running, while new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has challenged him to play more physically. The obvious obstacle is Amon-Ra St. Brown, who drew 172 targets and finished with 1,401 receiving yards last year. Williams also led the NFL with 12 drops. Still, if Petzing can get him involved more consistently at every level of the field, a career year is firmly in play.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN