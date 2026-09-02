Stephen Curry Not Rushing Extension with Warriors
Stephen Curry became eligible for a two-year, $136.7 million maximum extension on Saturday, but he told NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson that he is not rushing the process. "There's no question I want to be here the rest of my career," Curry said. The contract is not the fantasy concern; his health is. Curry played 43 games last season while dealing with a knee issue but still averaged 26.6 points, 4.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.4 threes in 30.9 minutes. With Jimmy Butler III (knee) still without a firm return date, Curry and Brandin Podziemski should carry more early creation responsibility. Curry remains elite when active, but availability is the risk.
Source: Dalton Johnson
Source: Dalton Johnson