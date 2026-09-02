Cyrus Allen Earning Plenty of Trust From Quarterback
Patrick Mahomes. "Even when there were a couple routes he ran the wrong thing and lined up the wrong way in the game, the quarterback still threw the ball to him," head coach Andy Reid told Jesse Newell of The Athletic. "You go, 'All right. There's a certain trust there.' And he'll work through all the other stuff." Mahomes recently dubbed Allen one of the team's biggest camp standouts, and Newell noted that the team's quarterbacks have all been very comfortable throwing him the ball even when he's covered. That level of trust should go a long way in the regular season. Even though Allen is set to open the year behind Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy on the depth chart, he could work his way onto the fantasy radar by midseason, especially if Rice or Worthy get injured. Having Mahomes throwing him the football should only boost his stock in redraft and dynasty formats. Allen currently has an ADP of 186.5, which corresponds to the 16th round of drafts and makes him the 68th receiver off the board.
Source: Jesse Newell
Source: Jesse Newell