Jonathon Brooks Off to the Side Again on Wednesday
Jonathon Brooks (undisclosed) is working off to the side with a trainer for the second straight day in practice on Wednesday, according to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. Head coach Dave Canales said that Brooks had some "soreness" on Tuesday, but he would not specify where. Brooks has been gaining steam as the potential lead back in Carolina in 2026 over Chuba Hubbard, who had a disappointing 2025 campaign after a 1,000-yard season for the Panthers in 2024. The 23-year-old Brooks, a second-rounder out of Texas in 2024, has already torn his ACL twice since entering the NFL and has played in just three games for the Panthers in his rookie season. Despite durability concerns, Brooks has explosive upside out of the backfield if he is healthy and could push Hubbard for lead-back duties this year. Right now, Brooks' undisclosed injury does not seem serious enough to keep him out in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, but we should have a better idea of his status next week. RotoBaller has Brooks and Hubbard ranked at No. 33 and No. 34, respectively.
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Mike Kaye
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Mike Kaye