Chuba Hubbard Still in Line for Heavy Work
Chuba Hubbard may remain a major part of the backfield, even with Jonathon Brooks healthy again. According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the plan is for Hubbard and Brooks to split carries, with Hubbard potentially getting the larger share when Carolina is trying to close out games. The Panthers are excited about Brooks but intend to be careful with him after two ACL tears. Hubbard remains first on Carolina's current depth chart and has already shown he can handle a big workload, rushing for 1,195 yards in 2024. His numbers fell to 511 yards on 134 carries across 15 games last season. Brooks, meanwhile, has played only three regular-season games since entering the NFL and missed all of 2025. If ESPN's reported split holds, Hubbard should remain much more involved than fantasy managers expecting a Brooks takeover might have hoped.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN