Falcons Still Evaluating "All of the Quarterbacks"
Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. (knee), although some folks believe that rookie Jack Strand could also be in the mix after looking good in the preseason and seeing some first-team reps in training camp practices. The thought was that the Falcons would give the starting gig to Tagovailoa to allow Penix to continue his recovery from a partially torn ACL late last season, but Tua's struggles this summer have the organization rethinking their plan under center. If Tagovailoa is named the starter, it might only be because the Falcons want to give Penix more time to get his legs under him and get back to 100%. Penix is clearly still Atlanta's preferred option to be the franchise signal-caller long term. Whoever starts at QB for the Falcons in Week 1 will be a low-end QB2 option in superflex leagues, at best.
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - D. Orlando Ledbetter
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - D. Orlando Ledbetter