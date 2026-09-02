Bhayshul Tuten Sent Home Sick
Bhayshul Tuten was sent home from practice Wednesday because of an illness, according to Ryan O'Halloran. There is no indication right now that Tuten is dealing with anything beyond being sick. The second-year back is coming off a rookie season in which he ran 83 times for 307 yards and five touchdowns while adding 10 catches for 79 yards and two more scores. Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. were listed as co-starters throughout the preseason, and Jacksonville's post-cutdown roster breakdown still projects both at the top of the backfield. The Jaguars open Sept. 13 against Cleveland, so there is plenty of time before game week. For now, this looks like a simple illness absence, with his next practice status the thing to watch.
Source: Ryan O'Halloran
Source: Ryan O'Halloran