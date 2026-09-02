Michael Wilson Unlikely to Have New Deal by Week 1
Michael Wilson, who is coming off his first 1,000-yard season in 2025, but the "likeliest path" is for Wilson to enter Week 1 on the final year of his rookie deal, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. According to sources, Wilson is likely to be a key free agent next offseason, and if he has an encore in Arizona in 2026, he will be paid handsomely next March. The 26-year-old former third-rounder in 2023 from Stanford broke out with 78 catches on 126 targets for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games in his third year in the NFL. It helped that fellow wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. continued to struggle with drops while missing time due to various injuries, and the Cardinals' pass-happy offensive approach definitely played into Wilson's strong season. Wilson has developed great chemistry with Brissett, but most fantasy pundits predict a step back in 2026 in new head coach Mike LaFleur's offense, which is expected to be a much more balanced attack. Still, Wilson is a great WR4/flex target for fantasy managers.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler