Ashton Jeanty Misses Wednesday's Practice
Ashton Jeanty (ankle) missed another day of practice on Wednesday, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Jeanty worked off to the side with trainers on Tuesday, but he has yet to return to a full practice since injuring his ankle in a training camp practice on Aug. 23. The 22-year-old former first-rounder from Boise State is believed to be dealing with a low-ankle sprain, but it is unclear yet if it will impact his availability for the Week 1 contest against the Miami Dolphins. At the very least, though, rookie Mike Washington Jr. figures to have a key role in Vegas' backfield to open the regular season, even if Jeanty is active on Sunday, Sept. 13. Jeanty still carries low-end RB1/high-end RB2 fantasy appeal in upcoming drafts, and he could be poised for an even bigger season in Year 2 in what should be a better offense after running for 975 yards and five touchdowns on 266 carries in 2025. He also had 55 receptions on 73 targets for 346 yards and another five scores as a receiver in 17 games played. We will have a much better read on Jeanty's Week 1 status once the Raiders start releasing official injury reports next week.
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden