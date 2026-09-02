Ollie Gordon II Practicing in a Non-Contact Jersey on Wednesday
Ollie Gordon II (ribs) suffered a minor rib injury during the team's second preseason game, and he is practicing in a red non-contact jersey on Wednesday. The 2025 sixth-round pick ran for 199 yards on 70 carries while appearing in all 17 games as a rookie, and he could see a larger role in year two with the Dolphins in need of playmakers outside of starting running back De'Von Achane. Along with Achane and third-year player Jaylen Wright, Gordon was one of three running backs to make the initial 53-man roster, excluding undrafted rookie fullback DJ Herman. Once viewed as one of the most promising backs in the nation after a Doak Walker Award-winning season in 2023, Gordon has failed to live up to expectations and is unlikely to factor into the fantasy landscape in 2026 as RotoBaller's RB87.
Source: Alain Poupart
Source: Alain Poupart