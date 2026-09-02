Klint Kubiak Optimistic About Ashton Jeanty's Week 1 Status
Ashton Jeanty (ankle) being able to play in the Week 1 season opener versus the Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said, "Yes," with a sly grin, according to Levi Edwards of the team's official website. Jeanty has not practiced with the team since suffering what is believed to be a low-ankle sprain in training camp practice on Aug. 23, but he worked off to the side with trainers on Tuesday and is apparently making progress. If the former first-rounder from Boise State can avoid setbacks going into next week's practices, it looks like he will have a good shot at suiting up on Sunday, Sept. 13. With that said, the 22-year-old could have his workload limited against Miami if he is active, with the Raiders saying that they expect rookie Mike Washington Jr. to have a key role early on, even if Jeanty is available. Going into his second year in the NFL, Jeanty should be viewed as a low-end RB1/high-end RB2 for fantasy purposes after scoring 10 total touchdowns (five rushing, five receiving) and finishing as the RB13 in half-PPR scoring as a rookie in 2025.
Source: Raiders.com - Levi Edwards
Source: Raiders.com - Levi Edwards