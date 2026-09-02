Kenneth Walker a Full Participant at Wednesday's Practice
Kenneth Walker (foot), who dealt with a minor foot injury late in training camp, was present for Wednesday's practice and participated without limitation in all sessions, according to beat writer Pete Sweeney. The Super Bowl MVP signed a three-year, $43 million deal to join the Chiefs in free agency, and he is expected to handle a three-down role in an offense looking to rebound from a pair of down years. All signs point to the Week 1 availability of quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee) after an ACL tear ended his 2025 season, but as he ramps up in his recovery, Walker could see a sizeable early-season workload and is one of a handful of running backs going near the one-two turn with a realistic chance to crack the top three. Following a hype-filled training camp, RotoBaller's RB8 has the feel of one of the safest running backs to build around in 2026.
Source: Pete Sweeney
Source: Pete Sweeney