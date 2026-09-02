LeQuint Allen Jr. Likely a Game-Time Decision for Week 1
LeQuint Allen Jr. (undisclosed) plays in the Week 1 regular-season opener, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN. Allen will likely be a game-day decision for Sunday, Sept. 13, versus the Cleveland Browns. The 22-year-old has been dealing with an undisclosed soft-tissue injury and might need more time to recover. If Allen is unavailable to kick off the season, both Bhayshul Tuten (illness) and Chris Rodriguez Jr. will have higher fantasy ceilings against Cleveland. Rodriguez, in particular, will be a sneaky starting fantasy option in point-per-reception leagues as an RB3/flex, as he has looked like the better pass-catching option this summer over Tuten. When healthy, Allen figures to be Coen's preferred third-down back after he caught 10 of 11 targets for 54 yards in 17 regular-season games in 2025 as a rookie. He also had just 23 carries for 94 yards on the ground behind Tuten and Travis Etienne Jr.
Source: ESPN.com - Michael DiRocco
Source: ESPN.com - Michael DiRocco