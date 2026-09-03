Dean Wade Embraces Defensive Role with 76ers
Dean Wade said his focus this season will be on playing hard, bringing energy, and making a difference defensively, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. Wade joined Philadelphia on a four-year, $39 million deal after spending his first seven NBA seasons in Cleveland, where he averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 22.3 minutes across 59 games last season. With LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid ahead of him in the frontcourt pecking order, Wade is ticketed for a low-usage connector role. His fantasy appeal is limited to threes, rebounds, and defensive production unless injuries open extra minutes.
Source: Brett Siegel
Source: Brett Siegel