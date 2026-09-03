Kings Eyeing Jalen Duren in 2027 Free Agency
Jalen Duren in early July and explored a sign-and-trade concept involving Domantas Sabonis. Detroit balked at losing Duren for Sabonis, leaving the Kings with no clean path unless Duren accepts his $9.6 million qualifying offer and reaches unrestricted free agency in 2027. The 22-year-old is coming off an All-Star, Third-Team All-NBA season, averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 65.0 percent shooting across 70 starts. His 2026-27 fantasy outlook stays tied to Detroit for now, where he projects as the starting center if he re-signs or plays on the qualifying offer. Sacramento's interest says more about Domantas Sabonis' uncertain future than Duren's immediate fantasy outlook.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN