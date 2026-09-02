Blake Corum "Could Emerge as the 1A" in Rams' Backfield
Blake Corum saw his workload increase over the back half of the 2025 season, and there was a case to be made that he was a more explosive runner than veteran Kyren Williams. With both backs again healthy heading into the 2026 season, there is an expectation that they could share something closer to a 50/50 workload split, and while ESPN's Dan Graziano acknowledges that Williams is likely to begin the year in a nominal lead back role, he believes that if Corum can improve as a pass protector, he could emerge as the Rams' 1A to William's 1B by year end. Both players performed as top 17 fantasy running backs over the final six weeks of the regular season, so there is obvious room for both to succeed, but with Corum going nearly six rounds later in 2026 drafts, he would prove to be a league-winner should Graziano's prediction bear out.
Source: Dan Graziano
Source: Dan Graziano