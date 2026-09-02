Zay Flowers Does More Work on the Side on Wednesday
Zay Flowers (lower body) was on the field doing sprints and a workout on Wednesday, but he did not practice with the rest of the team, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Flowers has not practiced since last week due to a lower-body injury, but CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reports that Flowers is expected to be a full-go next week, which would put him in line to be ready for the Week 1 regular-season opener on Sunday, Sept. 13. The 25-year-old enters his fourth year in the NFL with potentially the highest fantasy football ceiling he has ever had, which is saying a lot after back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2024 and 2025 with nine combined touchdowns. The former first-rounder from Boston College had a career-best 1,211 yards and five touchdowns on 86 receptions last year, even with quarterback Lamar Jackson missing some time with various injuries. As long as Flowers is active next weekend, he will be a must-start in all fantasy leagues as a low-end WR1/high-end WR2 against the Indianapolis Colts.
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec