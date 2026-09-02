Michael Wilson Could Receive Extension Soon
Michael Wilson could receive a new contract within the next few days. There has reportedly been movement towards a new deal that could be happening before Week 1. Wilson is coming off a breakout campaign, so the Cardinals would like to lock him up long-term now. The former third-rounder finished with 78 receptions with 1,006 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games with the Cardinals last season. Wilson is heading into the final year of his rookie deal and appears to be coming into finally breaking out and building chemistry with this team. We'll see if the two teams can come to an agreement before the beginning of the season.
Source: Josh Weinfuss
Source: Josh Weinfuss