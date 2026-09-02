Panthers' Top Wideout Praises Ja'seem Reed
Ja'Seem Reed did not make the team's initial 53-man roster heading into their Week 1 clash against the Chicago Bears, but the Panthers re-signed him to their practice squad after he had a strong training camp this summer. The Panthers' WR1, Tetairoa McMillan, singled Reed out as the offensive player that he has seen make the most strides over the last year, according to Gabe McDonald. "That kid's got a lot of talent," McMillan said. The 23-year-old former undrafted free agent spent all of the 2025 campaign on the Panthers' practice squad and never appeared in a game. To begin 2026, he has McMillan, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, John Metchie III, Brycen Tremayne, and Jimmy Horn Jr. ahead of him in the WR room, but Reed could be a name to keep an eye on in dynasty/keeper leagues as a bench stash for his potential long-term upside in Carolina.
Source: Gabe McDonald
Source: Gabe McDonald