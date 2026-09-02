Kyle Monangai Still Not Practicing
Kyle Monangai (knee) remained out of practice Wednesday, according to Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. Monangai has not practiced since hyperextending his right knee during an Aug. 16 session, when he got tangled with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Head coach Ben Johnson said Tuesday that Monangai remains week-to-week, so his continued absence is not unexpected. The second-year back rushed for 783 yards and five touchdowns on 169 carries as a rookie, adding 18 catches for 164 yards. Chicago opens the season Sept. 13 at Carolina, leaving Monangai less than two weeks to get back on the field. His Week 1 status remains uncertain, and D'Andre Swift would be in line for a heavier workload if Monangai can't go.
Source: Jason Lieser
Source: Jason Lieser