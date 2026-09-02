Malik Nabers Handles Individual and Team Drills Wednesday
Malik Nabers (knee) took part in individual drills and team work Wednesday, head coach John Harbaugh said, according to Connor Hughes. Nabers is still working his way back from the torn ACL that ended his 2025 season after four games. He had 18 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns before going down. Tuesday brought another encouraging sign when Harbaugh said Nabers handled most of the team reps after spending the early part of practice with the training staff. Wednesday's work keeps that progression moving, but Nabers has not committed to being ready for Week 1. The Giants open Sept. 13 against Dallas, leaving more than a week for his workload to build before a decision has to be made.
Source: Connor Hughes
Source: Connor Hughes