Steelers Looking to Get the Football to DK Metcalf
Aaron Rodgers is ready to get the football to wide receiver DK Metcalf as much as possible in 2026, according to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "We gotta get the ball to DK. He's our No. 1 for a reason," Rodgers said on Wednesday. The 28-year-old veteran receiver has missed the last several weeks of training camp with an undisclosed injury, but Metcalf is expected to be fine for Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, and he could be targeted heavily right out of the gates. In his first year in the Steel City in 2025, Metcalf caught 59 of his 99 targets for 850 yards and six touchdowns in 15 regular-season starts. He is looking to bounce back in 2026, but the addition of veteran wideout Michael Pittman Jr. could pose a roadblock. The two-time All-Star should remain the focal point of the Steelers' passing game, but with the aging Rodgers running the show for one more year in an offense that could lean on the ground game, fantasy managers may want to temper expectations for Metcalf as more of a WR3/flex.
Source: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review - Chris Adamski
Source: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review - Chris Adamski