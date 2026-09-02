Omar Cooper Jr. Rebuilds Momentum Late in Camp
Omar Cooper Jr. needed a strong finish to camp after Isaiah Williams had started to pull ahead for slot work, and the rookie gave the Jets one. Cooper caught the touchdown that finished Geno Smith's two-minute drive on Aug. 24, with Aaron Glenn saying afterward that the first-round pick was improving every day. He followed that up with four catches from Smith during the final open practice, trailing only Adonai Mitchell and Garrett Wilson among Smith's targets that afternoon. Cooper also finished the preseason with three catches for 40 yards, including a 26-yard gain against Tampa Bay. The role is not settled. New York's current depth chart still has Cooper behind Wilson, while Mitchell and Williams remain ahead of him on the other side, and RotoBaller currently ranks Cooper WR79 in half-PPR. Still, the late-camp work with Smith matters. Cooper looked a lot more involved at the end of August than he did in the middle of it, giving his redraft stock a needed push before Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller