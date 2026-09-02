Nick Bosa Confident He Will Play in Season Opener

Sep 2, 2026, 5:57 PM ET
San Francisco 49ers All-Pro pass-rusher Nick Bosa (knee), who practiced with the team on Wednesday, said he is confident he will play in the Week 1 season opener next Thursday in Australia against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, according to Josh Dubow of The Associated Press. The 28-year-old oft-injured defensive end suffered a torn ACL early last year and was still feeling some soreness in his knee last month. It is good news that Bosa is practicing this week as he prepares for the season opener, but we have a sneaking suspicion that he will have his snaps limited next Thursday if he is active in Australia. That will obviously make him a big risk as a starter in IDP fantasy formats, and he will be a high-risk/high-reward defensive lineman in those same formats in 2026 as he comes off a season-ending knee injury. The five-time Pro Bowler and former Defensive Rookie of the Year had a league-high 18.5 sacks in 2022, but his sack numbers have declined in each year since then, culminating with just two sacks in three games played in 2025. When healthy, the former second overall pick from Ohio State has the skills to be one of the most disruptive pass-rushers in the league.--Keith HernandezSource: The Associated Press - Josh Dubow