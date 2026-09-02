Kyle Monangai Does Some Running on Wednesday
D'Andre Swift said that Kyle Monangai (knee) did some running at practice on Wednesday and looked good, according to Adam Hoge of CHGO Bears. Monangai did not practice with the rest of the team, though, and is considered week-to-week after hyperextending his right knee in training camp practice on Aug. 16. It is a positive sign that Monangai is doing some running, but it sounds like he still has some hurdles to clear before being cleared to play in the Week 1 regular-season opener next Sunday. If Monangai does not suit up for the season opener, Roschon Johnson would be in line for RB2 change-of-pace duties behind Swift against the Carolina Panthers. Monangai, a seventh-rounder last year out of Rutgers, carried the ball 169 times for 783 yards and five touchdowns in 17 regular-season games in 2025 as a rookie, but he caught only 18 passes for 164 yards. The 24-year-old will continue to be involved in head coach Ben Johnson's offense behind Swift, but his lack of pass-catching abilities limits his fantasy upside, especially in PPR formats. RotoBaller has Monangai ranked as the RB42 for 2026.
Source: CHGO Bears - Adam Hoge
Source: CHGO Bears - Adam Hoge