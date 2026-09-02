Woody Marks' Production Upside Could Be Limited in Houston
Woody Marks worked his way into the RB1 role in Houston midway through his rookie season and finished the year with 911 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns on 220 touches across 16 games. However, Houston made a big addition to its running back room over the offseason by acquiring veteran back David Montgomery from the Detroit Lions. While Montgomery is now entering his age-29 season, he averaged 4.5 yards per attempt on 158 carries with Detroit last year and is reportedly expected to play a sizable role in the Texans' offense. Montgomery is also a proven weapon as a short-yardage and goal-line back, which could limit Marks' opportunities to score touchdowns. Marks remains an intriguing fantasy piece at the right price for his handcuff appeal and his pass-catching upside, but his redraft stock is falling ahead of 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller