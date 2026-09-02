Justin Tucker Works Out for Jets
Justin Tucker was part of a group workout with the New York Jets on Wednesday, according to Tom Pelissero. The Jets are continuing to look at their options at kicker despite claiming Blake Grupe off waivers earlier this week and bringing Jason Sanders back on the practice squad. Tucker has not kicked in a regular-season game since 2024, when he made 22 of 30 field-goal attempts in his final season with Baltimore. The seven-time Pro Bowler served a 10-game suspension last season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Grupe currently has the roster spot and made all 11 of his field-goal attempts during a five-game stint with Indianapolis late last season. Tucker's workout doesn't mean another move is coming, but the Jets are clearly still evaluating the position.
Source: Tom Pelissero
Source: Tom Pelissero