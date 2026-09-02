Charlie Kolar a Deep-League Sleeper Target Following Strong Training Camp?
Charlie Kolar is entering his first season with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2026. Kolar saw very limited usage as a receiver during his time in Baltimore, recording just 30 receptions and four touchdowns across 47 games. In Los Angeles, Kolar could play a similar role as the blocking complement to the Chargers' receiving-focused tight ends Oronde Gadsden and David Njoku. However, Kolar has drawn strong reviews for his work in training camp, and he could be carving out a sizable role in his new team's offense. Given Kolar's extremely limited pass-catching track record, it's too early to prioritize him in fantasy drafts. Still, managers may want to consider him as a deep-league sleeper name to monitor entering 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller