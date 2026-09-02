Alvin Kamara Does Not Participate in Saints Practice on Wednesday
Alvin Kamara (knee) was among the players who did not participate in practice on Wednesday, per Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. Kamara is currently battling a sprained MCL, and his availability for the Saints' Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions is in question. The veteran running back missed the final six games of the 2025 season due to a separate MCL sprain, making his current injury all the more concerning. Kamara averaged a career-low 4.0 yards per touch across 11 games last season and is expected to play a minimized role in the Saints' offense in 2026 following the team's offseason acquisition of running back Travis Etienne Jr. If Kamara misses the start of the year, Etienne Jr.'s early-season workload outlook could be significantly improved.
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Mike Triplett
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Mike Triplett