Greg Dulcich Poised for 2026 Breakout with Expanded Role in Miami?
Greg Dulcich could be poised for a breakout season. A third-round pick back in 2022 by the Denver Broncos, persistent injury issues kept Dulcich from carving out a consistent role in Denver. He entered 2025 on the Dolphins' practice squad, but he was promoted to the active roster mid-season and finished the year with 26 catches for 335 yards and a touchdown on 33 targets across 10 games (three starts). Entering 2026, Dulcich looks like the clear TE1 in Miami, at least to start the season. The Dolphins are in obvious need of pass-catching talent to emerge, as the team's wide receiver corps consists of a combination of underwhelming veterans and unproven rookies. If Dulcich can stay healthy, he could emerge as a safety blanket for new Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis. As a late-round sleeper, Dulcich could be worth targeting at the end of fantasy drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller