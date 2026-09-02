MarShawn Lloyd Sharing First-Team Reps at Practice
MarShawn Lloyd and newcomer Kaleb Johnson were both working with quarterback Jordan Love in individual drills during Wednesday's practice, according to Ryan Wood of USA Today. Lloyd went from being the team's RB2 to being thrust into a potential lead-back role for Week 1 when the Packers placed Josh Jacobs on the commissioner's exempt list over the weekend. The 25-year-old has appeared in just one NFL game since the Packers took him in the third round in 2024 out of USC due to injuries, but he is primed for a significant role in the backfield with Jacobs sidelined. It is unclear exactly how Green Bay's touches will be distributed behind Love, but if Wednesday's practice is any indication, it could be a 50/50 split between Lloyd and Johnson, a third-rounder out of Iowa by the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. Lloyd's speed and athleticism have suddenly made him a mid-round target at the RB position, despite his lack of NFL experience. He is currently ranked as the No. 28 RB at RotoBaller, right behind Jaylen Warren of the Steelers.
Source: USA Today Sports - Ryan Wood
Source: USA Today Sports - Ryan Wood