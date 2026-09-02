Cowboys Re-Sign Quarterback Joe Milton III
Joe Milton III to their practice squad on Wednesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Cowboys waived Milton after he lost out on the backup competition to Sam Howell, but he cleared waivers on Tuesday and is now back with the Cowboys organization as QB insurance. The 26-year-old went 29-for-43 passing for 378 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions in three preseason games, but it was not enough to unseat Howell as the backup behind starter Dak Prescott. The former sixth-round pick by the New England Patriots in the 2024 NFL draft from Tennessee has appeared in just five NFL games (zero starts) in his two seasons, throwing for 424 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Four of his games came last year with Dallas. Milton has less stash appeal in deep dynasty/keeper leagues as the QB3 for the Cowboys.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter