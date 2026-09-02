Ja'Marr Chase Not in Uniform on Wednesday
Ja'Marr Chase (knee) was not in uniform and did not practice on Wednesday, according to Gabi Sorrentino of FOX 19 Cincinnati. Chase hyperextended his left knee while trying to catch a pass last week in training camp practice and has not seen the field since. Head coach Zac Taylor said on Tuesday that Chase would be limited this week and that he "feels good about" where the 26-year-old is with the regular-season opener coming on Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The five-time Pro Bowler might also be limited in some practices next week, but it does not sound like he is in danger of missing the start of the 2026 season. The former fifth overall pick from LSU in 2021 has five straight 1,000-yard campaigns to begin his career, including a whopping 520 receptions and 54 touchdown catches in 78 games played. With quarterback Joe Burrow healthy and throwing him passes, Chase is still the consensus top overall receiver for fantasy football managers in 2026.
Source: FOX 19 Cincinnati - Gabi Sorrentino
Source: FOX 19 Cincinnati - Gabi Sorrentino