Roman Wilson Receives More Praise From his QB
Aaron Rodgers said that wide receiver Roman Wilson "is a great kid" and that he "has had a fantastic camp," according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. Rodgers went on to say that he has the "utmost confidence" in Wilson, who is "going to have to play a big role" in the offense in 2026. The future Hall of Fame QB has been clicking with Wilson in training camp and the preseason and appears to have developed a strong chemistry. The two did not click in 2025, as Wilson caught only 12 of 21 targets for 166 yards and two touchdowns in 13 regular-season games in Wilson's second year in the league. The 25-year-old former third-rounder from Michigan should be much more involved in new head coach Mike McCarthy's offense, but with DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. both ahead of him on the WR depth chart, Wilson is unlikely to see enough weekly volume to be a realistic starting option in most fantasy leagues. He is currently outside of RotoBaller's top-137 receiver rankings for 2026.
Source: ESPN.com - Brooke Pryor
Source: ESPN.com - Brooke Pryor