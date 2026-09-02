Darren Waller Takes Part in Team Drills With First-Team Offense
Darren Waller continues to ramp up for the start of the 2026 season and was in full pads while taking part in team drills with the first-team offense in Wednesday's practice, according to Kassidy Hill of the team's official website. "It was good," head coach Dave Canales said of Waller's practice. "Just backed him off a little bit (Tuesday), let him go today. Got RVAs (routes versus air) in, had a couple of nice targets out there on the field, made one catch; another one, Bryce progressed to somebody else. But he looked fast. He looked huge. So it was good to see his big frame out there moving around." After signing late in training camp on Aug. 12, the 33-year-old Waller figures to be the team's top pass-catching tight end for quarterback Bryce Young if he can stay healthy. After coming out of retirement to play for the Miami Dolphins in 2025, Waller only played in nine games and caught 24 passes for 283 yards and six touchdowns. The former Pro Bowler had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019 and 2020, but Waller is not the same player as he was back then, and he will likely be eased into the offense in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. Waller will for sure be a red-zone weapon for Young because of his size (6-foot-6, 245 pounds), but outside of two-TE leagues, he will probably go undrafted.
Source: Panthers.com - Kassidy Hill
Source: Panthers.com - Kassidy Hill