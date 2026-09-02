Cedric Tillman Joins the Saints
Cedric Tillman has signed with the team's practice squad on Tuesday. Tillman was waived by the Cleveland Browns last Thursday, but he quickly found a new home. Tillman is a former third-round pick of the Browns from the 2023 draft. He didn't exactly impress during his first three seasons in the league. He hasn't surpassed 30 receptions or 400 receiving yards in a single season since becoming a pro. He'll serve as depth for the Saints, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to bring much to the table.
Source: neworleanssaints.com
Source: neworleanssaints.com