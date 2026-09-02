Emmett Johnson Earns Praise for his Pass Protection
Emmett Johnson is drawing praise from head coach Andy Reid for his work in pass protection. Reid said that Johnson's work in pass protection is one of the main reasons he's the RB2 right now, Charles Goldman reports. The rookie is playing so well that he beat out Emari Demercado for the backup role behind Kenneth Walker to begin the season. The expectation is that Johnson will serve as the change-of-pace back behind Walker. Johnson seems to be doing everything well and is one of the most important handcuffs in fantasy. The 22-year-old is well worth a look in the late rounds on draft day.
Source: Charles Goldman
Source: Charles Goldman