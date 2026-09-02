Jaguars Feel Bhayshul Tuten Can be a Complete No. 1 Running Back
Bhayshul Tuten is being viewed as a complete running back, according to Mike Garafolo. It sounds like the Jaguars have a lot of faith in Tuten to step up and be the lead back this upcoming season. Tuten showed some flashes this past season, but will now get a real chance to show what he can do with Travis Etienne Jr. departing this offseason. Tuten has been working hard to improve as a pass-catching back during training camp. It sounds like Tuten could become a legit dual-threat back for the Jags this upcoming season. The expectation is that Chris Rodriguez Jr. will remain in the mix, but Tuten will be leaned on more than this past season.
Source: NFL Network
Source: NFL Network