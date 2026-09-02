Saquon Barkley is Unharmed After Attempted Burglary of His Home
Saquon Barkley is unharmed after an attempted burglary of his home on Saturday. Barkley's home was broken into after 5:00 AM EST on Saturday, according to the Tredyffrin Township Police Department. Barkley and his family were home at the time of the break-in, but thankfully, no one was hurt. No arrests have been made, and the suspects left the location before the authorities arrived. The incident remains under investigation, but that shouldn't impact Barkley's participation in training camp.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter