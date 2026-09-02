Buccaneers GM Speaks Highly of Chris Godwin Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr. for his consistency and leadership, Brianna Dix reports. On Monday, Licht talked about how consistent Godwin has been for Tampa Bay and even called him Mr. Clutch. Before his fibula injury, Godwin was a top-20 player at his position. He recorded three straight 1,000-yard campaigns before suffering his injury during the 2024 season. Now, Godwin is fully healthy heading into the 2026 season and should serve as a top target in the Bucs' passing attack. Both Emeka Egbuka (toe) and Jalen McMillian (knee) are banged up right now, so Godwin could be leaned on heavily early in the season.
Source: buccaneers.com
Source: buccaneers.com