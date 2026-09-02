Jarrett Stidham to be the Broncos' Backup QB
Jarrett Stidham will open the 2026 season as the team's backup to starter Bo Nix, head coach Sean Payton told Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. There was some speculation that Sam Ehlinger could push Stidham for the backup gig this summer in training camp, but the 30-year-old Stidham eventually won the job and will hold the clipboard for Nix and the Broncos' offense on the sideline. The former fourth-rounder by the New England Patriots in the 2019 NFL draft out of Auburn has only appeared in three regular-season games (two starts) in his three years in Denver, throwing for 496 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. His biggest opportunity came in last year's postseason, when he had a chance to send the Broncos to the Super Bowl with a win over the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship. Stidham failed that test, throwing for 133 yards, one TD, and one pick, although conditions were nearly impossible for throwing the football in a second-half blizzard. If Nix goes down with another injury in 2026, Stidham will be the next man up at the all-important QB position in Colorado.
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens