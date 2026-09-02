Gradey Dick Set to Join Clippers Soon
Gradey Dick to the Los Angeles Clippers is expected to be finalized in the coming days after the NBA concluded its salary-cap circumvention investigation involving Kawhi Leonard. Dick is coming off a rough third season, averaging 6.0 points and 1.9 rebounds in 14.0 minutes across 76 games with Toronto. Los Angeles is not an obvious fantasy fix, with Bradley Beal, Max Strus, Kris Dunn, and lottery pick Keaton Wagler all part of a crowded guard-wing group. Dick can shoot his way into a role, but he is only a watch-list name until the depth chart settles.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania