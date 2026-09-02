Bailey Zappe Joins Jets Practice Squad
Bailey Zappe has signed with the New York Jets practice squad on Tuesday. Zappe was cut by the team over the weekend, but will return as a member of the practice squad. He was competing for the backup gig to Geno Smith, but lost to rookie Cade Klubnik. The 27-year-old will serve as depth on the practice squad, but he is unlikely to see the field unless it's as an emergency option. Fantasy managers shouldn't bother rostering Zappe in any fantasy formats with Smith and Klubnik both healthy heading into the regular season.
Source: New York Jets
Source: New York Jets