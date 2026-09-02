Chris Jones Sitting Out With Minor Back Injury

Sep 2, 2026, 11:12 PM ET
Kansas City Chiefs starting defensive tackle Chris Jones (back) sat out Wednesday's practice with a back injury that is not expected to keep him sidelined for long, head coach Andy Reid told Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports. From what Goldman understands, it "likely amounts more to veteran rest." The Chiefs are just playing it safe with one of the best defensive tackles in the league as the 2026 regular season approaches. As long as Jones does not suffer a setback with his back injury next week, he should be just fine for the regular-season opener on Monday night, Sept. 14, versus the Denver Broncos. The 32-year-old seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro had back-to-back double-digit sack seasons for KC in 2022 and 2023, including a career-high-tying 15.5 sacks in 2022, but he has combined for only 12 sacks in the last two seasons. In 17 starts in 2025, Jones tallied 29 tackles (15 solo), seven sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 25 QB hits in his 10th year in the league. Because of his lack of overall tackles, Jones is hard to trust for consistent production as a D-lineman in IDP fantasy formats.--Keith HernandezSource: A to Z Sports - Charles Goldman