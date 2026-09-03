Timberwolves Hiring Daniel Brady as Assistant Coach

Sep 3, 2026, 9:07 AM ET
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hiring Daniel Brady as an assistant coach, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Brady spent last season with the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers after three seasons on Tom Thibodeau's staff in New York, with earlier stops in Oklahoma City, Atlanta, and Houston. The hire helps fill the bench after lead assistant Micah Nori left to become Portland's head coach. A player-development voice is worth noting for Jonathan Kuminga
, who arrives on a two-year, $12.4 million deal, and second-year big Joan Beringer
, but neither becomes a fantasy priority off this move alone. Anthony Edwards
remains the Wolves' clear anchor after averaging a career-best 28.8 points on 39.9 percent shooting from deep last season.--Brian DailisanSource: Michael Scotto