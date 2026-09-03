Domantas Sabonis Emerges as Prime Trade Candidate in Sacramento
Domantas Sabonis, leaving him positioned as a prime trade candidate. Sabonis has two fully guaranteed years and $94 million left on his deal, including $45.4 million this season and $48.6 million next season, which makes finding a trade partner the hard part. The three-time All-Star played only 19 games last season before left meniscus surgery, averaging 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. Drafting Domantas Sabonis means buying elite rebounding with health and trade noise attached. Maxime Raynaud would be the main fantasy name to watch if Sacramento moves him, though Dylan Cardwell also remains in the backup-center mix.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN