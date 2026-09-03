JD Davison Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Magic
JD Davison to an Exhibit 10 contract, one of two camp deals the team completed alongside Malaki Branham, according to Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. Davison, the 2024-25 G-League MVP, was waived by Houston in August after the Rockets had converted him to a standard contract in April. His path into Sean Sweeney's rotation is close to blocked. Orlando has all three two-way spots filled by Izaiyah Nelson, Alex Morales, and Colin Castleton, while Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, Anthony Black, Jevon Carter, and Jase Richardson crowd the guard rotation. Davison is likely competing for an Osceola role, not fantasy relevance.
Source: Jason Beede
Source: Jason Beede